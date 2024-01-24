Introducing Meyer Blue Condo: a Luxurious Freehold Haven in District 15
Singapore, Singapore, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meyer Blue Condo, formerly known as Meyer Park Enbloc, is set to redefine luxury living in Singapore's District 15. Developed by the renowned UOL Group and Singapore Land Group, this prestigious freehold condominium offers an exceptional living experience designed for comfort and convenience.
Nestled along Meyer Road, Meyer Blue boasts an enviable location in the heart of the East Coast, District 15. It is within walking distance of the upcoming Tanjong Katong and Katong Park MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, ensuring excellent connectivity.
Schools Nearby: Meyer Blue is surrounded by esteemed educational institutions, including Tanjong Katong Primary School, Haig Girls’ School, Kong Hwa School, and more, making it an ideal choice for families.
Project Information:
Developer: UOL Group/ Singapore Land Group
Address: 81 Meyer Road, 437908
Tenure: Freehold
Site Area: 96,672 square feet
Site GFA: 289,628 square feet
Est. TOP Date: 2028/2029
Units: Estimated 250 Units
Launch Date: 2024 (Estimated)
Amenities and Facilities: Meyer Blue promises to redefine contemporary living by offering a harmonious blend of luxury, comfort, and nature. The development features a majestic entrance plaza, cozy barbecue pits, elegant dining pavilions, a versatile clubhouse, and a serene poolside pavilion. For fitness enthusiasts, there's a state-of-the-art gym and a tranquil yoga corner. Lush greenery, gardens, reading nooks, and walking paths provide residents with a peaceful retreat within the bustling city.
Nearby Attractions: Meyer Blue residents have access to a wealth of recreational options, including the famous East Coast Park, Arthur Park, Katong Park, and cultural hubs like Katong Community Club and Goodman Art Centre.
Connectivity: The development offers swift access to major expressways such as the East Coast Parkway (ECP), Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), ensuring easy commutes to the Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay. The upcoming Katong Park MRT station and nearby Dakota MRT station provide efficient public transportation options.
Shopping and Dining: Residents can explore a variety of shopping and dining options at nearby destinations like Parkway Parade, 112 Katong, Katong V, Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), Marine Parade Central Market, Geylang Serai Market, Old Airport Road Food Centre, and more.
Education: Meyer Blue is surrounded by top-tier educational institutions, including Tao Nan School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Dunman High School, Victoria School, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, Temasek Junior College, Victoria Junior College, Canadian International School, Chatsworth International School, and various preschools and kindergartens.
Healthcare: For medical needs, there are numerous general practitioner clinics in the vicinity, and Parkway East Hospital is just a short drive away.
Public Transport: The development is conveniently located near upcoming MRT stations, such as Katong Park MRT and Dakota MRT, and offers easy access to an extensive bus network.
Developer: UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group, both prominent players in Singapore's real estate sector, collaborate on the Meyer Blue project. UOL Group is known for its luxurious and innovative developments, while Singapore Land Group has a diverse portfolio that has contributed to the modernization of Singapore's urban landscape.
Meyer Blue Show Flat: Sign up to be notified about the early preview of the Meyer Blue Show Flat and connect with our team for the latest updates and direct developer prices. Register your interest through our website or call the provided number to schedule your viewing appointment for the show flat once it’s available.
Meyer Blue Condo is set to offer a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and convenience.
For more information, please visit our website or contact:
Meyer Blue hello@prop.sg 6578 7277
Discover the epitome of luxurious living at Meyer Blue Condo in District 15. Register your interest today and be part of this exceptional community.
Nestled along Meyer Road, Meyer Blue boasts an enviable location in the heart of the East Coast, District 15. It is within walking distance of the upcoming Tanjong Katong and Katong Park MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, ensuring excellent connectivity.
Schools Nearby: Meyer Blue is surrounded by esteemed educational institutions, including Tanjong Katong Primary School, Haig Girls’ School, Kong Hwa School, and more, making it an ideal choice for families.
Project Information:
Developer: UOL Group/ Singapore Land Group
Address: 81 Meyer Road, 437908
Tenure: Freehold
Site Area: 96,672 square feet
Site GFA: 289,628 square feet
Est. TOP Date: 2028/2029
Units: Estimated 250 Units
Launch Date: 2024 (Estimated)
Amenities and Facilities: Meyer Blue promises to redefine contemporary living by offering a harmonious blend of luxury, comfort, and nature. The development features a majestic entrance plaza, cozy barbecue pits, elegant dining pavilions, a versatile clubhouse, and a serene poolside pavilion. For fitness enthusiasts, there's a state-of-the-art gym and a tranquil yoga corner. Lush greenery, gardens, reading nooks, and walking paths provide residents with a peaceful retreat within the bustling city.
Nearby Attractions: Meyer Blue residents have access to a wealth of recreational options, including the famous East Coast Park, Arthur Park, Katong Park, and cultural hubs like Katong Community Club and Goodman Art Centre.
Connectivity: The development offers swift access to major expressways such as the East Coast Parkway (ECP), Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), ensuring easy commutes to the Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay. The upcoming Katong Park MRT station and nearby Dakota MRT station provide efficient public transportation options.
Shopping and Dining: Residents can explore a variety of shopping and dining options at nearby destinations like Parkway Parade, 112 Katong, Katong V, Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), Marine Parade Central Market, Geylang Serai Market, Old Airport Road Food Centre, and more.
Education: Meyer Blue is surrounded by top-tier educational institutions, including Tao Nan School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Dunman High School, Victoria School, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, Temasek Junior College, Victoria Junior College, Canadian International School, Chatsworth International School, and various preschools and kindergartens.
Healthcare: For medical needs, there are numerous general practitioner clinics in the vicinity, and Parkway East Hospital is just a short drive away.
Public Transport: The development is conveniently located near upcoming MRT stations, such as Katong Park MRT and Dakota MRT, and offers easy access to an extensive bus network.
Developer: UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group, both prominent players in Singapore's real estate sector, collaborate on the Meyer Blue project. UOL Group is known for its luxurious and innovative developments, while Singapore Land Group has a diverse portfolio that has contributed to the modernization of Singapore's urban landscape.
Meyer Blue Show Flat: Sign up to be notified about the early preview of the Meyer Blue Show Flat and connect with our team for the latest updates and direct developer prices. Register your interest through our website or call the provided number to schedule your viewing appointment for the show flat once it’s available.
Meyer Blue Condo is set to offer a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and convenience.
For more information, please visit our website or contact:
Meyer Blue hello@prop.sg 6578 7277
Discover the epitome of luxurious living at Meyer Blue Condo in District 15. Register your interest today and be part of this exceptional community.
Contact
Meyer Blue CondoContact
Jane Tan
+65 68718775
https://meyerbluecondo.sg/
Jane Tan
+65 68718775
https://meyerbluecondo.sg/
Categories