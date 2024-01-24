G P Huntsman’s Newly Released "Rescued" is a Deeply Personal Testimony That Shares a Lost Soul’s Journey
“Rescued” from Christian Faith Publishing author G P Huntsman is an empowering message of hope for anyone seeking comfort, direction, and purpose through God’s abiding grace.
New York, NY, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rescued”: a potent reminder of God’s promise of redemption. “Rescued” is the creation of published author, G P Huntsman.
Huntsman shares, “Do you find yourself tired, angry, and frustrated? Have the trials and tragedies of life left you feeling overwhelmed and defeated? Have you lost your way, and have you felt like a stray in need of rescue? You’re not alone. That was me. For years, I was a lost soul. For years, I was a stray looking for rescue. I was exactly where you are right now, searching far and wide for answers—for hope. I found my answers and my hope when I turned to Jesus. When I finally had enough and cried out to God, He spoke to me in an unexpected way. He showed me that His desire and willingness to rescue me was similar to the way that I was willing to rescue my service dog Roscoe. The best part is Jesus wants to rescue you too. He wants to bring peace and joy to your life. No matter what you’ve been through and no matter how far away you think you are from God, all it takes is one step back and He will reach out and rescue you. If you’re tired and weary, Jesus says to come to Him and He will give you rest (Matthew 11:28).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G P Huntsman’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves at a crossroads of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Rescued” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rescued,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
