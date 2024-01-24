Leigh Ann Scott’s Newly Released “MAKING THE SWITCH: Our Family’s Journey from Public School to Home School” is an Engaging Look Into Alternative Education
“MAKING THE SWITCH: Our Family’s Journey from Public School to Home School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leigh Ann Scott is a helpful discussion of the ins and outs of transitioning from public education to home school curriculums.
Munfordville, KY, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “MAKING THE SWITCH: Our Family’s Journey from Public School to Home School”: an informative discussion of the benefits of homeschooling. “MAKING THE SWITCH: Our Family’s Journey from Public School to Home School” is the creation of published author, Leigh Ann Scott, a dedicated wife and mother of four who has worked as an educator for over eighteen years and holds two master’s degrees.
Scott shares, “Leigh Ann Scott spent many years teaching middle school language arts and enrolled her own children in the same school where she worked. With each year that passed, she saw changes taking place in education, and many of them did not align with her beliefs. After observing the children of friends and family who homeschooled, Leigh Ann began to be intrigued by it and started asking questions. Once the COVID-19 pandemic sent her and her children home to school through virtual means, she saw the need even more and unenrolled her children from public school. As a teacher, this was a conflict of interest, but she followed through and never looked back. This is their story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leigh Ann Scott’s new book shares an insightful discussion of one family’s decision to walk away from traditional public-school options.
Consumers can purchase “MAKING THE SWITCH: Our Family’s Journey from Public School to Home School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MAKING THE SWITCH: Our Family’s Journey from Public School to Home School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
