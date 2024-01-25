Gloria F. (Hatley) Sanders’s Newly Released "Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through" is a Powerful Testimony of Thanks to God
“Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria F. (Hatley) Sanders is a boldly honest look into the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences that have led to a life of celebratory faith.
Lansing, MI, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through”: an emotionally charged memoir that takes readers to the heart of a woman’s faith. “Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through” is the creation of published author, Gloria F. (Hatley) Sanders, who went to school in Lansing, Michigan. She dropped out of school two years before it was time for her to graduate; however, she went back to school and graduated in 1981 in a class of six hundred eighty-five students; the oldest person that graduated with her was eighty-six years old. She graduated from Harry Hill High School in Lansing, received her GED, and was very proud to accomplish this. Afterward, she went to Lansing Community College for a degree in business administration. She worked for General Motors for thirty-eight years. She started working for them in 1969 and retired in 2007. She is currently retired.
Sanders shares, “What do you classify as a miracle? I hope you will know that my book is about the miracles I have experienced—unbelievable ones. Yes, it is hard for me to believe it, but I believe it’s because it happened to me.
“My prayer is that you will know that Jesus still works miracles. I am a walking miracle. I hear I do not look like what I have been through. Praise God.
“(I want God to get the glory from my story.) I have had a lot of tests, trials, and tribulations in my seventy-one years of life. But in order to have a testimony, you need to have a test. God knows I have had test after test. I do have a testimony—I am still here in spite of the death sentences that were on me (not twice, but three times) (but God).
“Everybody goes through things, but some are not death sentences like mine were. I will never give up and I can’t give in. Never will I turn back. No, no, no. God has been too good to me. I want to share my story because hopefully it will help someone along the way. They could say, 'If she made it through, I, too, can.' I know God wants me to share this story. Hopefully it will inspire you.
“When I was going through my test, I was never afraid, although it could have been the end of my life, I am so grateful it wasn’t. I stuck to God’s Word, kept repeating them to myself over and over. God has not given me a spirit of fear but of love, power, and a sound mind (2 Timothy 1:7). He also said in his Word, 'Fear not for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God, I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand' (Isaiah 41:10). I also repeated Psalm 23:4 often, 'Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me, thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.' So many scriptures kept me looking unto the hills from which cometh my help because I knew my help came from the Lord who made the heavens and the earth. This scripture would enter my thought process really often. And as Psalm 118:17 says, 'I shall live and not die and proclaim God’s glory and what the Lord has done' to give me this marvelous testimony.
“If you are going through something, be encouraged and know that God is faithful, and he takes care of his own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria F. (Hatley) Sanders’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves conquering life’s obstacles.
Consumers can purchase “Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
