John Grant’s Newly Released "A Guaranteed Smile" is an Enjoyable Collection of Uplifting Poetry
“A Guaranteed Smile” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Grant is a heartwarming anthology that encourages positivity, kindness, and appreciation of all God provides.
Littleton, CO, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Guaranteed Smile”: a touching reminder of the good in life. “A Guaranteed Smile” is the creation of published author, John Grant.
Grant shares, “Since 9/11, the world has lost touch on how we should treat one another. We all witnessed racial shootings, racial attacks, both verbal and physical. We watched in horror school shooting after school shooting. Countless amber alerts instructing us to watch out for this color car with such and such plates. The idols we grew up with charged and convicted of rape, insider trading, domestic violence, etc.
“My name is John Grant. I am a Colorado native, born on November 19, 1965, to Patricia Anne Grant. I was adopted by Paul Ellis Grant at the age of five who raised and loved me like I was his own son. I am one of eight children. I dedicate this book to my late stepfather, Paul. He never had anything bad to say about anyone. I wrote this book to remind everyone how simple it is to say something nice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Grant’s new book will bring readers an uplifting message through warm and expressive verse.
Consumers can purchase “A Guaranteed Smile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Guaranteed Smile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Grant shares, “Since 9/11, the world has lost touch on how we should treat one another. We all witnessed racial shootings, racial attacks, both verbal and physical. We watched in horror school shooting after school shooting. Countless amber alerts instructing us to watch out for this color car with such and such plates. The idols we grew up with charged and convicted of rape, insider trading, domestic violence, etc.
“My name is John Grant. I am a Colorado native, born on November 19, 1965, to Patricia Anne Grant. I was adopted by Paul Ellis Grant at the age of five who raised and loved me like I was his own son. I am one of eight children. I dedicate this book to my late stepfather, Paul. He never had anything bad to say about anyone. I wrote this book to remind everyone how simple it is to say something nice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Grant’s new book will bring readers an uplifting message through warm and expressive verse.
Consumers can purchase “A Guaranteed Smile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Guaranteed Smile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories