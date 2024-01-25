Rev. Melanie Smith-Fields’s Newly Released “What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer” is a Charming Message of God’s Love
“What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Melanie Smith-Fields is a helpful resource for helping young believers learn about the comfort and guidance found in prayer.
McKeesport, PA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer”: an uplifting and encouraging discussion of prayer and discovering one’s faith. “What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer” is the creation of published author, Rev. Melanie Smith-Fields, a dedicated wife, ordained minister, and registered respiratory therapist. Rev. Smtih-Fields is assistant to Pastor Christine Pope Portis at True Vine Ministries Pittsburgh Area where she holds some church offices including the children’s ministry and Creative Ministry Pastor where she is an advocate of allowing children to express themselves creatively for the glory of God.
Rev. Smith-Fields shares, “'What Does Jesus Mean to Me?' is a book that gently yet directly addresses a common question that children ask about our Lord and Savior. In ministry it’s important to meet your audience where they are. As for children—in fact, for all of us—a more relatable approach to God makes for a better understanding of how he works in our lives.
“This awesome book is a single poem written for kids to help them see that God is real in their everyday situations, not just in church. It addresses bullying and a proper reaction to it; it illuminates innocent empathy just like those expressed in so many awesome ways by our children; and most importantly it addresses our very secure relationship with Jesus Christ even especially as little children. We should all be assured in our own way that God is our everything, so enjoy this wonderful book and remember to always be a blessing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Melanie Smith-Fields’s new book brings God to the forefront of each day so young readers can learn to look for him during times of doubt, struggle, and celebration alike.
Consumers can purchase “What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
