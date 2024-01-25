Dolly Busolt’s Newly Released "The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer" is an Informative Resource for Effective Prayer Guidance
“The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dolly Busolt is an educational resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of God’s word and how it relates to our practices of prayer and worship.
Pawling, NY, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer”: an encouraging resource for spiritual education purposes. “The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer” is the creation of published author, Dolly Busolt, a dedicated wife, mother of four, and grandmother of ten.
Busolt shares, “The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer is a book about how to pray, the purpose of prayer, the petition of prayer, the principles of prayer, and the process of prayer. The book describes what prompted me to pray and my prayer journey and intercession through the years and what eventually led me to compile these scriptures and write my book.
“I prayed and interceded for hours in my prayer room and kept a journal of prayers and confirmations regarding many people. Sometimes circumstances in one’s life prompt us in certain directions, which develop fruit in our lives to bless others or share our journeys.
“Some topics in the book you will find are unusual, which in real life have been used for sayings passed down from generations, in poems, or cliches from relatives that many would think are just that, cliches, not actually found in the Bible. But they are! Other scriptures referenced mention the devil and giants, which many may believe are fables or nonexistent, but Scripture reveals they were very real. It holds many interesting topics that may never have been navigated before from the average person.
“This book also reveals a very powerful source we have in God’s Word: to stand our ground, speak power into lives, make a difference in society, and change our world with positive words and powerful promises, and protect ourselves from evil influences that can affect us daily. By praying these scriptures from God’s Word, you can walk in power and discover a new relationship with God Almighty, who wants us to be in fellowship with Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dolly Busolt’s new book can be enjoyed privately or used for group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sword of the Spirit: Scripture Key References for Everyday Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
