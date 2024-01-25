Kathleen Olson’s Newly Released "The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge" is a Fun Collection of Entertaining Trivia Facts
“The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Olson is a lighthearted selection of hundreds of fun facts that will amuse and offer great opportunities for ice breakers.
Glenview, IL, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge”: a delightful collection of varied trivia. “The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge” is the creation of published author, Kathleen Olson, a wife, mother, grandmother, world traveler, and self-described trivia freak.
Olson shares, “Did you know that 50 percent of American high school students think Sodom and Gomorrah were married? How about that in London, England, it is illegal to drive a car without sitting in the front seat? And then there is Howdy Doody’s resident Native American, Chief Thunderthud, who belonged to the Ooragnak tribe. (Ooragnak is kangaroo spelled backward.)
“These and thousands of other gems are included in this book. It’s a book to strictly have fun with and cram your brain with pointless knowledge. You’ll be surprised how often you’ll quote it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Olson’s new book will tickle the imagination as a wide variety of engaging trivia is presented.
Consumers can purchase “The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
