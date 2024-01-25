Michael Jude Schauer’s newly released “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” is a surprising fantasy adventure with heart.
“The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Jude Schauer is a fun and action-packed fiction that presents an unexpected battle of good versus evil filled with affable heroes and frightening foes.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch”: an exciting and fresh voice in the fantasy genre. “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” is the creation of published author, Michael Jude Schauer, who has enjoyed a deeply fulfilling career as a third-grade teacher. In retirement, he enjoys writing and spending time with his wife, four children, and eight grandchildren.
Schauer shares, “How could a band of condemned and terrified hamsters ever hope to conquer a castle full of vicious wolves, led by the malevolent wolf king, Serigala? And how could a peaceful and melodic chorus of canaries escape the relentless pursuit of bloodthirsty bobcats, led by Sanguinaire, the ghost cat? The growing evil becomes overwhelming when the wolf king and the ghost cat join forces to destroy everything that is good and pure. Who will rise to become a hero, a deliverer? Will it be Captain Nibbles, the hamster of nobility who lives with deep regret and only seeks a second chance? Or will it be Wendell Cheeks, the scrawny tossed-away hamster who was the runt of his litter? Maybe a different hero will emerge, like Tobias Von Schnee, the hamster from the Bavarian hamster clan who was a member of the Royal Bavarian Archery Brigade. A champion and defender might even be found in Paffuto, the sad, lonely, and broken five-hundred-pound canary who just wanted to chirp with the other canaries. When many enemies surround us, many heroes are required to rise. Who will submit to the dark howl of the wolf, and who will hearken to the sweet call of the castle?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Jude Schauer’s new book will delight imaginations of any age as a two-part epic unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
