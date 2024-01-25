Janet Simonsen Brown’s New Book, "Marley's Amazing Magical Monday," Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Discover Incredible Lands and New Friends, All While Dreaming
Cherokee, IA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janet Simonsen Brown, who currently resides near Cherokee, Iowa with her family of six, has completed her most recent book, “Marley's Amazing Magical Monday”: a charming story of a young girl who embarks on a dazzling adventure and meets all sorts of new and exciting friends in her dreams.
With a Bachelor of Arts in interior design from Iowa State University, author Janet Simonsen Brown eventually chose a career with the United States Postal Service, proudly carrying a rural route for twenty-three years. She serves on the board of directors of the Cherokee Community Theater and has been honored and delighted to perform in many plays over the years. Janet also sings in her church choir, loves animals—especially horses and cats—designs and creates banners for her church, and likes to sew, read, hike, and travel. She and her husband Doug both love to snorkel and have seen the giant turtles many times in the Caribbean.
“Come join Marley on her adventure!” writes Janet. “She and her brother, Charlie, are already bored with summer vacation, so Marley decides to take a nap in the hammock. What an adventure that turns out to be! Meet the Boogie Man, the man on the moon, and many others! Find out what the hidden images are in each illustration; they’re the same every time, but sometimes they’re pretty hard to find.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janet Simonsen Brown’s book will take readers on a magical ride as Marley meets new friends and discovers talents that she never dreamed she had. With colorful artwork to help bring Janet’s story to life, “Marley’s Amazing Magical Monday” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Marley's Amazing Magical Monday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
