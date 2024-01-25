Margie Vance Gregoriades’s New Book, "A Taste of Lemon Cookbook," is a Series of Recipes That All Use the Flavor of Lemon to Lift Up Each Finished Dish
Louisville, KY, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Margie Vance Gregoriades, who graduated from Western Kentucky University with a BS degree and the University of Louisville with an MA in education and a Rank 1 certificate, has completed her most recent book, “A Taste of Lemon Cookbook”: a collection of recipes that are perfect for any occasion and utilize different forms of lemon, from juice to zest, in order to enhance the flavor of each dish.
Margie Vance Gregoriades taught for forty-three years before retiring in 2010, having taught in her former high school, the Paris American High School in Paris, France, and the Pinewood Schools of Thessaloniki in Thessaloniki, Greece, eventually returning to her home school in Meade County before retiring. The author met her late husband in Paris while teaching, and he was working in the Paris American Hospital. They were married, moved to his hometown of Thessaloniki, and lived there with their two children, Victoria and Gregory, until he retired from the Hospital of Northern Greece for Chest Diseases.
Margie began cooking typical Kentucky dishes beside her mother at age eight and cooked French and Greek foods along with American throughout the years. All the recipes in this book are examples of her fondness of lemons, and many relatives and friends have also contributed with their favorite lemon recipes, as indicated by first names and last initials with the recipes’ titles.
Gregoriades shares, “‘A Taste of Lemon Cookbook’ consists of measures for cooking, substitutions, equivalent weights and measures, various lemon ideas, and cooking tips in general but most importantly twenty-two chapters containing 984 lemon-enhanced recipes. Each recipe consists of at least one form of lemon, whether it be through the use of juice, pulp, or zest. These recipes will delight with a local as well as a foreign touch. They are a fit for any cook’s style for every day as well as holidays and for both casual and formal occasions. ‘A Taste of Lemon Cookbook’ will bring added creativity to your cooking and bring eager family and guests to your table.”
Published by Fulton Books, Margie Vance Gregoriades’s book is inspired by the author’s memories of cooking alongside her mother, as well as her own love of lemon, and will help readers from novices to seasoned chefs whip up incredibly inspired cuisine. Through her comprehensive and detailed recipes, Gregoriades provides readers with mouth-watering recipes that will impress any guest at their dining table, all with the enhancing and versatile taste of lemons.
Readers who wish to experience this culinary work can purchase “A Taste of Lemon Cookbook” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
