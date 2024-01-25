Brent Snyder’s New Book, "Asuka's Stone," Follows a Young Girl’s Adventure to Stop a Powerful Old Crone Through the Use of Her Grandfather’s Magic Crystals
Harker Heights, TX, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brent Snyder has completed his most recent book, “Asuka's Stone”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young girl who must tap into the hidden powers of her grandfather’s crystal collection in order to save someone she loves from a dangerous enemy with powers of her own.
Author Brent Snyder currently lives in Central Texas, where he resides with his wife and two sons and his French bulldog, Steve. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, having a nice cigar, and spending time with his grandchildren. You can often find him playing video games and listening to music, and he also has an extensive collection of rocks and crystal skulls.
Snyder shares, “Asuka’s grandfather has been collecting crystals for as long as she can remember and even longer than that. Unfortunately, some of the crystals that he has collected have attracted the attention of a neighbor with a dark secret. Now it is up to Asuka and her grandfather to use these same crystals to save someone they love from the grip of a vicious old crone with powers to harm them.
“The pair end up on an adventure where they must stay ahead of the old woman while dealing with centaurs and other mythical creatures. They must keep the skull-shaped crystals away from the old woman at all costs. On their journey, Asuka learns that her grandfather is far more than what she thought he was. She also finds that she might have powers that she didn’t know she had.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Snyder’s book is a riveting adventure that will transport readers as they follow along on Asuka’s journey to master her own powers and use her grandfather’s crystal to stop the crone before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “Asuka’s Stone” is a spellbinding page turner that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Asuka's Stone” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
