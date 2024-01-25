Scott Nolting’s New Book, "Dinky the Dinosaur," is a Mesmerizing Adventure of a Dinosaur Finding His Sense of Belongingness in the Vicious World of Prehistoric Era
Carmen, OK, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scott Nolting, a wanderlust, has completed his most recent book, “Dinky the Dinosaur”: an edifying tale that teaches its readers to never give up on one’s self, for everyone has a place in the world. Dinky, a sauropod dinosaur, shows that anyone can be brave despite their size. Furthermore, every life is important; thus, it is essential to keep moving forward and find the perfect place where one can grow and reach their fullest potential.
Scott writes, “Step back in time and join this brave little dinosaur in his adventure to find his rightful place in the world of prehistoric time. Although his first few moments of life are tricky, Dinky manages to meet up with helpful friends that help him navigate the dangerous path to find his herd.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Nolting’s book is a feel-good piece of children’s literature perfect for bedtime stories. It is beneficial for parents to inspire their children to not get discouraged during tough times. Dinky’s story is an example that a lot of people will be willing to guide them in finding their lawful place in this lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Dinky the Dinosaur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Gregory Reeves via email at media@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
