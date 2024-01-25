Dr. Charlene Aaron’s New Book, "Answering the Call," Holds a Brilliant Roadmap for People Giving Care to Individuals with Dementia
Fairbury, IL, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Charlene Aaron, RN, the chancellor of St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois; a gerontological nursing initiatives leader; has completed her most recent book, “Answering the Call”: an excellent guide that helps caregivers and health care professionals deal with dementia. It provides them a way to properly bring care to patients, and as well as, bring them comfort as they take this responsibility.
Dr. Aaron shares, “The title of the book, 'Answering the Call,' is a reference to my nursing career with a focus on caregiver support and appropriate nursing care of persons with dementia. The call is also a reference to spiritual guidance and support during dark, stressful, and lonely times during this very important type of caregiving. Though the book is written for family caregivers of persons with dementia, health care professionals can also glean helpful tools from my toolbox, from which I have contributed from more than four decades of nursing. The scriptures throughout the book are woven in to comfort the caregiver while making sense and driving more meaning into the challenging responsibility of this type of caregiving.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Charlene Aaron’s book helps people navigate caregiving from her insightful ideas and firsthand experience. Nursing people with dementia is a big responsibility and far from being an easy task, but with this guide, caregivers will find comfort and support that will also channel through to their patients.
Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase “Answering the Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
