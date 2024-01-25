Kasie Pace’s New Book, "Eye Believe," Follows the Author's Struggles with Eye Melanoma and the Incredible Strength She Found from the Lord to Persevere Through It All
Roosevelt, UT, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasie Pace, who currently resides in Roosevelt, Utah, with her husband, Bryce; their three children; and their black Lab, Max, has completed her most recent book, “Eye Believe”: a gripping and faith-based memoir detailing the author’s struggles with ocular melanoma, and how her relationship with the Lord helped to carry her through her darkest moments.
“‘This looks like melanoma, is acting like melanoma, most likely is melanoma’ are not the first words you want to hear from an eye doctor you just met, but that was exactly what happened to me. This is my story of how finding a little brown speck in my eye when I was twelve years old changed my life. I am now thirty-four years old and a year ago underwent my second major eye surgery in hopes of saving my eye and my life. I have experienced many trials, but I have also experienced countless miracles. I want this book to not only tell my story and spread hope, but to also help you tell a bit of your own story too. I hope you take the time to answer the questions in this book and reflect on times in your own life that you have had miracles occur, and then perhaps even want to share some of those experiences with others,” writes Pace.
Published by Fulton Books, Kasie Pace’s book is a poignant and heartfelt reminder of God’s willingness to always be there and provide comfort to his devout children as they face life’s most difficult trials. Through sharing her story, Pace hopes to encourage readers to share their own stories and reflect upon moments in which miracles have impacted their lives. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Eye Believe” reveals the incredible healing power of the Lord, as well as good friends who are willing to stand by oneself no matter what life presents.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Eye Believe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
