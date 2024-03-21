Author Amy Shannon Releases Her First Historical Nonfiction Book: "Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits"
Ballston Spa, resident author Amy Shannon announces the release of her first historical nonfiction book, Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits.
Saratoga Springs, NY, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ballston Spa, resident author Amy Shannon announces the release of her first historical nonfiction book, Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits. Ms. Shannon is a disabled writer, and a multi-genre published author. She has found her niche with nonfiction history, local history, which is much different than her fictional dramas.
Ballston was once Balls-Town
The book covers past and present, and also brings back to life those forgotten books by forgotten authors who dedicated their writing to Saratoga County, and its healing mineral springs. These springs bubbling up with their medicinal value, were the start of getting settlers to Ballston Spa, not just businesses like Taverns, Boarding houses, and hotels, but farmers and industrial businessmen as well.
The importance of the book’s release date, and it being March 21, 2024 is no coincidence, as it is the 217th anniversary of the Village of Ballston Spa’s incorporation.
The synopsis of the book: “With such lush and savage history, the Towns of Milton and Ballston were one, Balls-Town. The settlers, pioneers may still be recognized for the start of the towns, but there is more to the story. People, not just prominent, and the writings of people, long past, where their work may be long forgotten. It is a shame that some are forgotten, so with this being a history of Balls-Town, the incorporation of the Village of Ballston Spa, it is also an homage to those who wrote about these precious lands of the towns. Some stories, poems, historical writings about these hometowns, may have been once lost, but in this book, some of them are being revived. I'm Amy Shannon, and this is my hometown, and its community of history, lingering spirits, and neighbors."
During the process of research, many old and “forgotten books” were found via digital scanning of the books, because the print books are either gone or sitting on a shelf in a museum or historian’s office. Ms. Shannon has given the link to where interested parties can access these books by viewing them on her website at https://essenceenterpriseus.com/the-history-of-balls-town.
The books will be published in paperback and digital versions.
Print: Soft Cover ISBN: 978-1-312-64430-4 and Library of Congress Control Number: 2023907977
Digital ISBN: 978-1-312-28227-8
For more information, press only:
Amy Shannon
518.879.9293
writeramyshannon@gmail.com
For more information on the book and its research:
https://essenceenterpriseus.com/the-history-of-balls-town
