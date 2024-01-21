"Money Confident Girls" by Julina Ogilvie to Launch January 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Julina Ogilvie's "Money Confident Girls" guides parents in teaching financial literacy to girls from toddlers to teens. It covers earning, spending, saving, and investing, emphasizing early education to shape positive money habits. The book, infused with personal stories and expert advice, prepares young girls to face unique financial challenges and make informed decisions, fostering independence and financial confidence.