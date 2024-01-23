Invitation to Green Party Presidential Forum - January 23, 7 pm
Philadelphia, PA, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Green Party of Philadelphia invites you to our Presidential Forum on January 23 at 7 pm, held both on Zoom and in person at 3074 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134. The forum will address pressing societal issues, including housing, addiction, family separations, incarceration, disabilities, and the challenges faced by English-as-a-second-language immigrants.
The Presidential Forum participants include:
Jasmine Sherman
Randy Toler
Daví (DeShaun Davis)
Jorge Zavala
(Jill Stein invited, awaiting confirmation)
Presidential Candidate Jasmine Sherman, known for their dedication to marginalized communities, will speak. Sherman has led Greater Charlotte Rise, a mutual aid organization, for over 6 years.
This event offers a platform for engaging with community concerns. Attendees, whether in person or on Zoom, can ask direct questions and expect substantive answers.
Event Details:
Date: January 23, 2024
Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Poor People's Economic and Human Rights Campaign's Office, 3074 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Contact
Jasmine Sherman for PresidentContact
Nisha Gooch
803-847-5520
www.jasminesherman2024.com/
