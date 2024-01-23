The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again
Recognition for the fourth time reinforces a commitment to nursing excellence.
Denver, CO, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Center of Aurora, part of HealthONE and HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, attained Magnet redesignation on January 19, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.
The Medical Center of Aurora first received Magnet designation in 2008. This most recent recognition encompasses the hospital’s main campus in Aurora, as well as Centennial Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. Receiving Magnet recognition for the fourth consecutive time is a great achievement, cementing membership in the global Magnet community and a small, select group of domestic health care organizations and hospitals in the U.S.
“Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to this community,” said John Roque, Chief Nursing Officer for The Medical Center of Aurora. “To earn Magnet recognition once was a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses. Our repeated achievements underscore the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire staff to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the people we serve.”
Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:
· Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.
· Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.
· Higher job satisfaction among nurses.
· Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.
Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.
To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.
Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance and quality over the four-year periods since the organization received its 2008 recognition.
“We’re a better organization today because of the Magnet recognition we first achieved 16 years ago,” said Scott Rausch, CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora. “Magnet recognition raised the bar for patient care and inspired every member of our team to achieve excellence every day. It is this commitment to providing our community with high-quality care that helped us become a Magnet-recognized organization, and it’s why we continue to pursue and maintain Magnet recognition.”
The Medical Center of Aurora first received Magnet designation in 2008. This most recent recognition encompasses the hospital’s main campus in Aurora, as well as Centennial Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. Receiving Magnet recognition for the fourth consecutive time is a great achievement, cementing membership in the global Magnet community and a small, select group of domestic health care organizations and hospitals in the U.S.
“Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to this community,” said John Roque, Chief Nursing Officer for The Medical Center of Aurora. “To earn Magnet recognition once was a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses. Our repeated achievements underscore the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire staff to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the people we serve.”
Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:
· Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.
· Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.
· Higher job satisfaction among nurses.
· Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.
Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.
To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.
Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance and quality over the four-year periods since the organization received its 2008 recognition.
“We’re a better organization today because of the Magnet recognition we first achieved 16 years ago,” said Scott Rausch, CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora. “Magnet recognition raised the bar for patient care and inspired every member of our team to achieve excellence every day. It is this commitment to providing our community with high-quality care that helped us become a Magnet-recognized organization, and it’s why we continue to pursue and maintain Magnet recognition.”
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories