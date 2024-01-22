Brand New Inspiration from HGBM and Author, Joanne Piccari Coleman
Springfield, OH, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. One Day in May by Joanne Piccari Coleman.
The shock of being diagnosed with lung cancer sent Joanne Coleman searching for a way to confront her mortality, and in so doing, she gained a greater comprehension of her relationship with Jesus Christ. The path Joanne took was to put her deepest and sometimes darkest feelings and thoughts on paper. As she went through each stage of her delicate and complex lung surgery to remove her lower right lobe, and long recovery, this path led her to seek guidance from Scripture each day. The passages she read helped her to interpret her feelings and emotions and make sense of her serious situation in the face of her faith, while bringing her to a realization of the gifts that cancer allowed her to receive to recover and heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
Joanne Piccari Coleman, M. Ed is a retired veteran teacher of healthcare management. Joanne is a proud mother of six adult children and fourteen grandchildren. This memoir is Joanne’s literary debut, which intimately describes her spiritual journey through the devastating diagnosis of lung cancer and subsequent surgery and recovery. It describes her spiritual awakening in an uplifting, intense, and encouraging way.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
