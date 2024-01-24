Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Premieres Habit Formed at Tribeca PAC
New York, NY, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- (New York, NY) -- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents the world premiere of Habit Formed by the Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre on March 1-2, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $40 for General Admission. Tickets to the March 2 gala are $250 and include access to the performance and the reception immediately following, as well as a $50 tax-deductible gift to support Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre. Patron-level gala tickets are available for $500 and include the performance, reception and a $300 tax-deductible gift. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460.
Habit Formed is an evening-length work that will premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center as the company’s 24th Annual Performance Season. The piece explores how habits are created and broken in our lives. These habits can manifest strength, ease, and freedom and also create limits, boundaries, and affliction. The piece is set in a world of shifting physical structures (cages, netting, rocks) embodying the delicate balance between the growth potential and entrapment of habitual action. The piece lingers between the comfort of routine and the desire for change, as dancers break away from established patterns and embark on solo journeys of self-discovery.
Habit Formed weaves fluid, sensuous movements with sharp, distinctive gestures. The ensemble of ten dancers move from moments of synchrony to disruption, illustrating the tension between conformity, individuality, and the struggle to break free from ingrained patterns. The piece traverses a spectrum of emotions associated with habits, from euphoria to restlessness to liberation. From the shackles of habit to symphonic moments of self-awareness and agency, the dancers face personal change and the potential for transformation. The ultimate journey of the work is a story of discernment, unpacking how we can be empowered by intentional habits and not impaired by them. Habit Formed includes Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre’s company of 10 dancers, scenic design by Rob Dutiel and Anna-Alisa Belous, costume design by Anna-Alisa Belouw, Lighting Design by Dan Ozminkowski, and Sound Design by Joel Wilhelmi.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
