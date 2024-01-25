Knovos to Showcase Legal Technology Solutions at LegalWeek 2024
Knovos’ solution experts to attend LegalWeek to demonstrate the latest AI innovations that enables legal professionals to conquer information management challenges.
Fairfax, VA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Knovos announced today that its top legal technology experts will attend LegalWeek 2024. The technology leaders will present solutions to address dynamic information management challenges faced by legal professionals. Attendees can interact with Knovos experts and attend demonstrations at Booth #3111.
Knovos' AI-powered solutions empower legal professionals to gain power over data in this digital-first world. Law Firms, Consultants, Service Providers, Arbitration Institutions, Corporations, and Government Agencies rely on Knovos' customized, flexible solutions to adapt to the modern workplace and proliferating world of data.
“Knovos was one of the first companies to offer a machine learning/(AI) TAR solution to legal industry many years ago. As such, we are uniquely positioned to guide clients on the AI journey and beyond,” said Dharmesh Shingala, Knovos CEO. “With enterprise data volumes exploding and morphing to create information management battlefields, our commitment to building solutions for complex data challenges burns as bright today as it did 21 years ago.”
At Booth #3111, LegalWeek attendees can learn more about how Knovos assists organizations in reducing eDiscovery costs, organizing case documents, systematizing legal holds, eliminating inefficient workflows, improving legacy processes, and gaining control and visibility over enterprise data. The company will exhibit and demonstrate exciting product updates.
Generative AI integration in Knovos Discovery: Introduced Generative AI-assist to facilitate prompt based searching and gaining insights out of voluminous data.
Generative Text Assist for Knovos Manage: Communication management got a lot easier now with Knovos’ AI-assisted features that helps you generate content using prompts.
AI-Driven Content Searching for Knovos Rooms – CLM is now more simple and effective with Knovos Rooms. Prompt based searching empowers you to leverage Knovos’ intelligent assistant, an AI-powered platform, for extracting facts swiftly.
Knovos Academy – Enhanced product experience with video help guides & simulations that provides smooth onboarding experience for users. Knovos licensed customers can also access “product certification” courses and get a chance to learn product systematically and become a “certified product expert.”
Knovos’ experts are looking forward to many conversations with attorneys from the global law firms, legal ops, litigation support, IT, compliance, service providers and consultants that convene each year at the New York Hilton Midtown for LegalWeek. This year’s conference takes place January 29 - February 1, 2024.
