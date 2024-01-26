Authors Ed Newman & Holly Newman Greenberg’s New Book, "Warrior Judge," Explores Ed’s Fascinating Evolution from a Career in the NFL to Becoming a Judge in South Florida
Recent release “Warrior Judge: One Man's Journey from Gridiron to Gavel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing by authors Ed Newman and Holly Newman Greenberg is a compelling true story that chronicles Ed’s journey from playing for the Miami Dolphins to eventually shifting to a career as a judge following a career-ending knee injury.
Cos Cob, CT, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ed Newman, a former Miami Dolphins player and County Court Judge for Miami-Dade County, and Holly Newman Greenberg, Ed’s daughter who holds a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Teachers College of Columbia University, have completed their new book, “Warrior Judge: One Man's Journey from Gridiron to Gavel.” The story is a candid, vivid, and visceral memoir following Ed Newman’s transformation from a hapless Miami Dolphins rookie into an elite player and then, by way of a law degree, an elected judge in South Florida.
From humble beginnings as a Jewish kid in Long Island, Newman was drafted by Don Shula and his “perfect season” 1972 Miami Dolphins. He overcomes culture shock, alpha-dog hazing, coaches’ doubts, cancer, injury, and antisemitism. Newman ultimately earns a starring role alongside future Hall of Famers, like Dan Marino, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson. Hovering over this constellation of talent is Coach Shula, always a relentless critic and sometimes a mentor and father figure. Newman’s story climaxes when he juggles law school final exams with Super Bowl XIX. “Warrior Judge” is as inspiring as it is lively and surprising; it’s a tale of adversity vanquished by against-all-odds determination.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ed Newman and Holly Newman Greenberg’s riveting tale is inspired by Holly’s dream of memorializing her father’s story. It gives readers an inside look at one of the world’s most unforgiving workplaces—the NFL. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “Warrior Judge” reveals how Ed’s true grit and determination, allow him the opportunity to make his dreams a reality, despite the setbacks and challenges he faces along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Warrior Judge: One Man's Journey from Gridiron to Gavel" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450 or the authors directly at info@warriorjudge.com.
From humble beginnings as a Jewish kid in Long Island, Newman was drafted by Don Shula and his “perfect season” 1972 Miami Dolphins. He overcomes culture shock, alpha-dog hazing, coaches’ doubts, cancer, injury, and antisemitism. Newman ultimately earns a starring role alongside future Hall of Famers, like Dan Marino, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson. Hovering over this constellation of talent is Coach Shula, always a relentless critic and sometimes a mentor and father figure. Newman’s story climaxes when he juggles law school final exams with Super Bowl XIX. “Warrior Judge” is as inspiring as it is lively and surprising; it’s a tale of adversity vanquished by against-all-odds determination.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ed Newman and Holly Newman Greenberg’s riveting tale is inspired by Holly’s dream of memorializing her father’s story. It gives readers an inside look at one of the world’s most unforgiving workplaces—the NFL. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “Warrior Judge” reveals how Ed’s true grit and determination, allow him the opportunity to make his dreams a reality, despite the setbacks and challenges he faces along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Warrior Judge: One Man's Journey from Gridiron to Gavel" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450 or the authors directly at info@warriorjudge.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories