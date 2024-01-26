Authors Ed Newman & Holly Newman Greenberg’s New Book, "Warrior Judge," Explores Ed’s Fascinating Evolution from a Career in the NFL to Becoming a Judge in South Florida

Recent release “Warrior Judge: One Man's Journey from Gridiron to Gavel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing by authors Ed Newman and Holly Newman Greenberg is a compelling true story that chronicles Ed’s journey from playing for the Miami Dolphins to eventually shifting to a career as a judge following a career-ending knee injury.