Dr. Kevin H. Abdur-Rahman’s New Book, "The Eruption of Possible" is an Illuminating Exploration of How One Can Rise Above the Circumstances of Their Environment
Recent release “The Eruption of Possible: To Burst from the Limits of Environment” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kevin H. Abdur-Rahman is a rare book that takes a deep look into the stories of ex-felons who transitioned into lives of lawful productivity. Abdur-Rahman details the drama that plays out in their lives and demonstrates how daily slights hurt individuals and society as a whole.
West Berlin, NJ, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kevin H. Abdur-Rahman, whose life took on an unusual evolutionary process from Pop Warner quarterback to one of the most recognizable drug dealers in Philadelphia, to one of the most influential people on the campus of one of America’s most historic universities, has completed his new book, “The Eruption of Possible: To Burst from the Limits of Environment”: a gripping and potent story of redemption. During his incarceration, Dr. Rahman’s evolution brought him to the conclusion that his experiences should not be repeated, and he dedicated himself to helping young people who may ultimately face those same fork-in-the-road decisions that set him in the wrong direction. He worked as a community organizer with an agency called Crisis Intervention Network starting in 1986, and in 1988 he founded a delinquency prevention program called Total Response, Ind. Which eventually was renamed to Positive Image. His previously published works include the book, “Solving the Riddle.”
Dr. Rahman writes, “Successfully transitioned ex-felons exist in our communities but remain mostly invisible, which makes their presence and their leadership a nonfactor in the war against crime and gun violence. The journeys of these people who have divorced themselves from the criminal justice system and remain free not only from crime but also from criminal thinking must be a part of the intervention narrative. Include them in our conferences and symposiums and let them share their ideas on crime and violence. Let’s study the mental framework it took for them to break the cycle and return to their own humanity as well as what inspires them to continue on this path of self-reform.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Rahman’s thought-provoking look at successfully transitioned ex-felons who are leading exemplary lives after resurrecting themselves from a life of crime.
He makes a case for reducing the epidemic of crime and gun violence by including those who have risen above a life of crime who have successfully transitioned into positive and productive lives. He argues for Creating a National Coalition of Former Inmates (COFI) as a think tank and problem-solving body can lead to a collection of answered questions and solved mysteries.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Eruption of Possible: To Burst from the Limits of Environment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
