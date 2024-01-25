Dr. Kevin H. Abdur-Rahman’s New Book, "The Eruption of Possible" is an Illuminating Exploration of How One Can Rise Above the Circumstances of Their Environment

Recent release “The Eruption of Possible: To Burst from the Limits of Environment” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kevin H. Abdur-Rahman is a rare book that takes a deep look into the stories of ex-felons who transitioned into lives of lawful productivity. Abdur-Rahman details the drama that plays out in their lives and demonstrates how daily slights hurt individuals and society as a whole.