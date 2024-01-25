Author Nicole Tobia’s New Book, "Everyone Is Beautiful," is an Uplifting Celebration of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion for Young Children in English and Spanish

“Everyone Is Beautiful” from Page Publishing author Nicole Tobia is a heartwarming and skillfully illustrated bilingual story with charming characters and an uplifting lesson about the importance of kindness toward others and to celebrate everyone's uniqueness. Follow Ringo, Doug, and Frida as they learn about their new friend Buckle's spots and how he embraces being one-of-a-kind.