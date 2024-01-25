Author Nicole Tobia’s New Book, "Everyone Is Beautiful," is an Uplifting Celebration of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion for Young Children in English and Spanish
“Everyone Is Beautiful” from Page Publishing author Nicole Tobia is a heartwarming and skillfully illustrated bilingual story with charming characters and an uplifting lesson about the importance of kindness toward others and to celebrate everyone's uniqueness. Follow Ringo, Doug, and Frida as they learn about their new friend Buckle's spots and how he embraces being one-of-a-kind.
Kutztown, PA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Tobia, a writer and mother dedicated to spreading love, has completed her new book, “Everyone Is Beautiful”: a lighthearted yet important tale of diversity and kindness for young children.
Chuckle and Buckle are a compassionate duo who navigate through unpleasant situations, while sharing positive lessons with their readers. This first book of the series introduces Buckle and explains how he handles his experience of looking unique.
Chuckle y Buckle son un par de compasionados quienes navegan tras situaciones desagradables mientras comparten lecciones positivas con sus lectores. El primer libro del serie les presenta a Buckle y explica cómo él maneja su experiencia de tener una apariencia única.
Published by Page Publishing, Nicole Tobia’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home-or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Everyone Is Beautiful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
