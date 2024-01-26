Author Hope Tracy’s New Book, "Paradox," is a Fascinating Science Fiction Novel About a Captain Who Senses That Something is Not Right in a Rapidly Worsening Day
Recent release “Paradox” from Page Publishing author Hope Tracy introduces, Captain Kris Janelle (a.k.a. Raven), who cannot shake the feeling that something is wrong and must overcome the chaos in her life and the voices in her head.
New York, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hope Tracy, who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “Paradox”: a creative work of science fiction that follows Raven as she struggles to ignore the churning in her gut and the voices in her head.
Author Hope Tracy made the move to San Francisco Bay Area where she has established herself over the years as a paraeducator, a massage therapist, a home caregiver for her elderly mother, and now an author. Both her parents gave her a love of books, and her mother, the love of writing. Her fascination with sci-fi is rooted in her childhood watching “Star Trek” with her father. This love has given birth to a passion for "Mandalorian" and fantasy warrior cosplay in many of her crafting designs, and in a spirited annual Halloween walk-through at her home that she shares with her partner and their two dogs, Leia and Sabine.
Tracy writes, “I took a good long look at her face. Her dark-brown hair curled around her face like a picture frame around the most sparkling blue eyes ever. Those deep dark-blue eyes seemed to pull you in and hold you there, allowing you to get lost in them. It was hard to see much else. They took the attention off the small but muscular body. With all of that, no one would ever guess how much she could eat so much. Sick! It never showed on her anywhere.”
Published by Page Publishing, Hope Tracy’s engaging tale invites readers to discover whether Raven can navigate this new normal and remain sane.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Paradox” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
