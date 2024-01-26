Author Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S’s New Book, “It's All About Water,” Explores Everything Readers Need to Know About One of the Most Important Resources on Earth
Recent release “It's All About Water” from Page Publishing author Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S is a thought-provoking look at water, one of the most important building-blocks for life, and how it is constantly recycled back to plants and animals through the water cycle. “It’s All About Water” also explores the chemistry behind water, and the different phases of matter that water can occupy.
East Point, GA, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S, a retired science teacher with thirty years of teaching experience in public schools and juvenile detention, has completed her new book, “It's All About Water”: a captivating look at one of the most essential needs for animals and plants alike to help young readers learn all about the water cycle and water’s different forms.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, author Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S, attended Morris Brown College, Georgia State University, Troy State University, and Capella University, and holds a bachelor of science degree, master of science degree, and an education specialist degree. She currently serves as an associate minister and first lady, where her husband is pastor and assists her brother at his church when needed. Celeste is an itinerant elder in the AMEC and once served as Christian Education director, Sunday school teacher, worship leader, and pastor. And is also a songwriter and public speaker.
Celeste shares, “This book will provide basic concepts and principles for understanding the chemical composition of water. Basic chemistry is introduced using the periodic table and showing the difference between elements and compounds. There are questions asked that will promote reading comprehension.
“The water cycle and the phases of water are introduced. ‘It’s All About Water’ will develop and expand their scientific knowledge about the water they drink. It will arouse their curiosity to know that the water they drank probably rolled down a dinosaur’s back.
“There are pictures and tools in the book that are very valuable in understanding the makeup of water. It will change the way they think about water. They will know that water can be found as liquid, solid, or gas and what those phases look like. Reading and learning about water is very interesting and fascinating. They will never think the same way about water after reading this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S’s educational tale will help readers of all ages learn everything there is to know about water, including its chemical makeup to how it is recycled through the water cycle. With colorful and eye-catching artwork to help bring the author’s work to life, “It’s All About Water” is sure to inspire readers to learn more about the world around them and spark an interest in understanding how the universe works through studying science.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "It's All About Water" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
