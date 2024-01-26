Author Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S’s New Book, “It's All About Water,” Explores Everything Readers Need to Know About One of the Most Important Resources on Earth

Recent release “It's All About Water” from Page Publishing author Celeste Adams Wells Alexander, Ed.S is a thought-provoking look at water, one of the most important building-blocks for life, and how it is constantly recycled back to plants and animals through the water cycle. “It’s All About Water” also explores the chemistry behind water, and the different phases of matter that water can occupy.