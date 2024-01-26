Author Sunflower Brazil’s New Book, "Becoming Sunflower Brazil," Documents How the Author Managed to Overcome Her Struggles to Find Happiness and Spiritual Fulfillment

Recent release “Becoming Sunflower Brazil” from Page Publishing author Sunflower Brazil is a brilliant autobiographical account that follows the author as she experiences various challenges throughout her life and how she managed to find the inner strength and courage she needed to rise above it all.