Author Sunflower Brazil’s New Book, "Becoming Sunflower Brazil," Documents How the Author Managed to Overcome Her Struggles to Find Happiness and Spiritual Fulfillment
Recent release “Becoming Sunflower Brazil” from Page Publishing author Sunflower Brazil is a brilliant autobiographical account that follows the author as she experiences various challenges throughout her life and how she managed to find the inner strength and courage she needed to rise above it all.
New York, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sunflower Brazil has completed her new book, “Becoming Sunflower Brazil”: a gripping memoir that details the hardships and struggles the author faced, from the circumstances of her birth and childhood through adulthood, and how she managed to not only overcome these trials but embrace her experiences and how they shaped her into the woman she is today.
Like many individuals, Sunflower Brazil grew up in less than desirable circumstances that one could only dream of successfully surviving. However, even as a young child, the author held fast to the alchemist within her. Day after day, moment after moment, she transmuted her lows into self-prophesying highs until she one day became a self-assured, confident, loving, spiritual being. She is now sharing her wisdom and indomitable spirit with the world in order to help her readers shine and embrace their inner selves.
“I stopped wearing my past as a badge of shame and learned to embrace it as a badge of honor,” writes Sunflower. “I learned that sharing my story was therapeutic for both me and my listeners. My past life experiences are what made me who I am today, and through it all, I prevailed. Recalling all the hardships that I experienced is a daily reminder that I can overcome all superficially impenetrable barriers that will try and make its existence into my physical reality. I finally accepted my truth, which was I was doing myself a great disservice by hiding my strength, overlooking my resilience, and shaming my endurance.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sunflower Brazil’s enthralling tale is a powerful coming-of-age story that is sure to keep the pages turning, all while capturing the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Sunflower shares this intimate self-portrait in the hopes of inspiring her readers to learn how to believe in themselves, to love themselves, and to push past their life’s circumstances so that they might carry out their dreams and desires for their futures.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Becoming Sunflower Brazil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
