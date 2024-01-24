Loveforce International States That Billy Ray Charles' New Single is an Attempt to Bridge Generations
On Friday, January 26, Loveforce International will release a new single by Billy Ray Charles. The single is about rekindling a stale romance and an attempt to provide a bridge between generations.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 26, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles. The single reflects an attempt by Charles to create a song about a stale romance and a desire to spice it up by using some of the vernacular of young people in an elderly, faithfully married couple. It is an attempt to bridge the gap between generations, especially the Baby Boomers and Gen Z generations.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is entitled "Baby Let Me Hit That." It is an Alternative Hip Hop song that has elements of Alternative R&B and Neo-Soul. The instrumentation is upbeat and energetic while the backbeat accentuates the rest of the instrumentation. The hook is repetitive to a point where it can be remembered by the listener. The Lyrics are about a man who wants to rekindle a stale relationship with his wife by taking a hint from young people in his life.
“This song has a laid back energy and a backbeat that is in the pocket,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is an attempt to take the vernacular of young people and apply it to a long married couple as a pathway to rekindling romance,” he continued.
The Digital single will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Categories