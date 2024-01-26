Audrey Stepanian’s New Book, "Petals of Love," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Daily Devotionals That Provides Spiritual Inspiration All Year Round
Recent release “Petals of Love” from Page Publishing author Audrey Stepanian is an eloquent devotional book that sets out to guide readers on a yearlong journey of spiritual guidance and self-perception. Stepanian uses engaging stories and words from Scripture to supply Godly encouragement through the seasons.
Jasper, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Audrey Stepanian, a proud mother and devout Christian, has completed her new book, “Petals of Love”: a gripping and potent book of devotionals for the modern age.
“Writing blogs for a small-town newspaper has led me to keep writing since my third husband passed away,” says Stepanian. “The response from the readers has been encouraging and uplifting. The Lord gave me no peace until I wrote my first book ‘There Were Three,’ and he has given me the thoughts and scriptures to author ‘Petals of Love.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Audrey Stepanian’s motivational tale begins at the start of the New Year and bestows inspirational musings for an entire calendar year. Stepanian tells stories and asks intriguing questions along with relevant excerpts from Scripture that will guide readers on their spiritual journey. Christ has been with Stepanian recently through her trials and tribulations, and she worked closely with Him to compile this devotional.
This is Audrey Stepanian’s second work, the first of which being a moving memoir of love and loss as Stepanian tells the story of tragically losing each of her three husbands. She did not feel she could ever write another book again, but her pastor encouraged her to do so. With her pastor’s support, help from her daughter, and guidance from Christ, Stepanian now presents “Petals of Love” to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Petals of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
