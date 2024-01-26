Audrey Stepanian’s New Book, "Petals of Love," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Daily Devotionals That Provides Spiritual Inspiration All Year Round

Recent release “Petals of Love” from Page Publishing author Audrey Stepanian is an eloquent devotional book that sets out to guide readers on a yearlong journey of spiritual guidance and self-perception. Stepanian uses engaging stories and words from Scripture to supply Godly encouragement through the seasons.