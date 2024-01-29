Author Anne Quesnel’s New Book, "On the Edge," is a Compelling Series of Poems and Ruminations That Reflect Upon a Variety of Topics Concerning Life and Relationships

Recent release “On the Edge” from Page Publishing author Anne Quesnel is a brilliant collection of poems that touches upon many subjects, such as abuse, depression, isolation, hope, and love. While most of the author's works cover serious topics, some poems are for the kid at heart, and will resonate with readers of all walks of life.