Author Anne Quesnel’s New Book, "On the Edge," is a Compelling Series of Poems and Ruminations That Reflect Upon a Variety of Topics Concerning Life and Relationships
Recent release “On the Edge” from Page Publishing author Anne Quesnel is a brilliant collection of poems that touches upon many subjects, such as abuse, depression, isolation, hope, and love. While most of the author's works cover serious topics, some poems are for the kid at heart, and will resonate with readers of all walks of life.
New York, NY, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anne Quesnel, a legally blind author who wishes to inspire all to pursue their dreams, has completed her new book, “On the Edge”: a stirring collection of poems that explore a wide variety of topics concerning life, the human condition, and the beauty that can be found amongst the chaos of the world.
Quesnel utilizes her incredible gift of prose to bring comfort and peace to her readers, such as in her poem entitled “Hope,” in which she shares, “We possess this innate ability to hope || To desire, want, expectations for || To hope beyond hope || This helps us to cope || With situations that cause us pain || Hope, the eternal optimist || The essence of life that makes us fight || Against the obstacles of heaven and hell || We answer the ringing of the bell.
“Many emotions beyond our control || Bring us back to the one we ignore || When the heart is broken || And the soul feels weak || Hope is what we seek || Your heart will heal || And your soul will strengthen || Hold up your head || And give me a smile || Together we’ll walk the miles || Through heaven and hell || We answer the ringing of the bell || Hope.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anne Quesnel’s engaging series will leave readers breathless as they discover the beautiful poems the author has woven together, creating a moving journey that provides a heartfelt glance into the author’s very soul. Thought-provoking and stunning, “On the Edge” will keep readers spellbound and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “On the Edge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
