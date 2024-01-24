Loveforce International Announces Its Fifth Annual All Love Song February
Loveforce International has announced its fifth annual All Love Song February. During this annual event, the label releases only love songs in February in honor of Valentine's Day and to help foster feelings of love and romance in the world.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its fifth annual All Love Song February. Every February, since the label’s inception in 2020, it has released only love songs every February. This is in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Loveforce International will release nine new Digital Music Singles in February. The singles will be released at least two a week, on each of the four Fridays in the month. Every single issued will be about some aspect of love and/or romance.
Seven of the label’s artists will be participating. The seven include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Bobby Long, The Loveforce Collective and Covid-19. The genres covered will include Soul, Pop-Rock, Pop, Progressive Rock, Romantic Instrumental Rock, and Jazz-R&B.
“We are proud to continue our tradition of releasing all love songs in February,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This year, with all of the political infighting and wars ranging in the world, the power of romantic music and love is needed more desperately than ever. We are pleased to do what we can to foster feelings of love and romance in the world," he continued.
The Digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
