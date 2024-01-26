Author Shirley Thomas’s New Book, "Kisses from Momma," is a Heartrending Collection of Letters to a Mother’s Son, Who Died Unexpectedly at the Age of Twenty-Six

Recent release “Kisses from Momma” from Covenant Books author Shirley Thomas shares the heartfelt thoughts that pounded in her mind and heart day and night as she pondered how to do life in such an unknown world that she suddenly became a part of, with no warning.