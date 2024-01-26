Author Shirley Thomas’s New Book, "Kisses from Momma," is a Heartrending Collection of Letters to a Mother’s Son, Who Died Unexpectedly at the Age of Twenty-Six
Recent release “Kisses from Momma” from Covenant Books author Shirley Thomas shares the heartfelt thoughts that pounded in her mind and heart day and night as she pondered how to do life in such an unknown world that she suddenly became a part of, with no warning.
Eastman, GA, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Thomas, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “Kisses from Momma”: a moving and emotional work that captures the author’s grief, shock, and never-ending love for her son.
Other than writing and spending time with her family, author Shirley Thomas spends her time as an associate pastor/teacher and associate real estate broker. She writes from her heart and real-life experiences. As a teacher at a local church, she and her husband/pastor research and write Bible lessons and study guides that are taught regularly. The message in her book, “Kisses from Momma,” is honest even when sharing the most painful experiences she’s walked through. The focus of her book is to give readers hope that they too cannot only survive but also overcome every parent’s worst nightmare.
Thomas writes, “Our lives changed right before midnight when we received the call. You know the one that no parent ever expects to receive, the call that has the power to take your breath away—yes, that’s the one. No parent is ever ready for it; there’s nothing in life that can prepare you. Yet it continues to happen, and it happened to us. In one second, our lives went from very comfortably normal to unbearably abnormal. The definition of normal is usual or ordinary, not strange, and mentally and physically healthy. That January morning began as an ordinary day and ended as far from normal as one can imagine. There are many ranges of normal when you compare families as well as many abnormal. What I was experiencing was off the charts of abnormal because no mother can imagine the deepest wound possible taking them to places they never knew existed. I now found myself in an unfamiliar place that seemed to have no end of pain.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirley Thomas’s new book emphasizes how community and faith helped the author through this unimaginable time and continue to be her guiding light in life.
Readers can purchase “Kisses from Momma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
