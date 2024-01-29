Author Emely Hernandez’s New Book, "From Heaven and Back," is a Compelling Tale That Explores How God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit Felt During the Savior’s Life on Earth
Recent release “From Heaven and Back” from Covenant Books author Emely Hernandez is a thought-provoking and gripping retelling of the story of the Gospels, documenting the thoughts and feelings of the Holy Trinity throughout Christ’s time teaching on Earth and how they reacting to his eventual crucifixion and return to Heaven.
Chandler, AZ, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emely Hernandez, who found a passion for writing while in the sixth grade, has completed her new book, “From Heaven and Back”: a fascinating tale that examines the feelings and thoughts of the Holy Trinity during Christ’s time on Earth and his eventual return home to the Kingdom of God.
In 2006, Emely Hernandez thought was going to be the youngest New York Times best-selling author—but God had better plans. So, in the meantime, she went to school for health and then got a job unrelated to her degree. Then God said it was time to write again. Currently, the author lives in Arizona with her amazing family, six crazy dogs, funny-looking chickens, and a lovely tortoise who has made several attempts to escape. She enjoys creating books and short stories based on life’s beautiful adventures and believes that, with a little imagination, it is the experiences of life that make the best stories.
“I’ve been in a Christian family my whole life and gave my life to Christ in 2010, so you’d think I get the Bible pretty good,” shares Hernandez. “But that’s not the case. Sometimes I read it and read it, and I still don’t get it. However, that’s one of the beauties of the Bible. It really is the living Word. It shows you understanding and new meaning to life. It transforms people, gives us hope, and reminds us how much God really loves us. You just never stop learning about God.
“After embarking on a journey through reading the gospels in chronological order, I felt inspired to write about how God/Jesus/the Holy Spirit might have felt during Jesus’s time on Earth—Their feelings and thoughts in modern day writing. I also wanted to include some of my own perspectives, things I learned while I read the gospels.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emely Hernandez’s new book will take readers on a unique and riveting journey through Jesus’s time on Earth as he spread his kingdom to all those willing to open their hearts and minds to his teachings. Heartfelt and poignant, “From Heaven and Back” is a spellbinding page turner that is sure to leave readers engaged right up until the very end, inviting them to relive this faith-based story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “From Heaven and Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In 2006, Emely Hernandez thought was going to be the youngest New York Times best-selling author—but God had better plans. So, in the meantime, she went to school for health and then got a job unrelated to her degree. Then God said it was time to write again. Currently, the author lives in Arizona with her amazing family, six crazy dogs, funny-looking chickens, and a lovely tortoise who has made several attempts to escape. She enjoys creating books and short stories based on life’s beautiful adventures and believes that, with a little imagination, it is the experiences of life that make the best stories.
“I’ve been in a Christian family my whole life and gave my life to Christ in 2010, so you’d think I get the Bible pretty good,” shares Hernandez. “But that’s not the case. Sometimes I read it and read it, and I still don’t get it. However, that’s one of the beauties of the Bible. It really is the living Word. It shows you understanding and new meaning to life. It transforms people, gives us hope, and reminds us how much God really loves us. You just never stop learning about God.
“After embarking on a journey through reading the gospels in chronological order, I felt inspired to write about how God/Jesus/the Holy Spirit might have felt during Jesus’s time on Earth—Their feelings and thoughts in modern day writing. I also wanted to include some of my own perspectives, things I learned while I read the gospels.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emely Hernandez’s new book will take readers on a unique and riveting journey through Jesus’s time on Earth as he spread his kingdom to all those willing to open their hearts and minds to his teachings. Heartfelt and poignant, “From Heaven and Back” is a spellbinding page turner that is sure to leave readers engaged right up until the very end, inviting them to relive this faith-based story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “From Heaven and Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories