Author Beth Berger-Caldwell’s New Book, "Our Many Adventures to Frog Island," is the Chronicles of a Group of Friends and Their Ongoing Adventures to Find Frog Island
Recent release “Our Many Adventures to Frog Island” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beth Berger-Caldwell is about a group of friends going on adventures to Frog Island.
Littleton, CO, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beth Berger-Caldwell has completed her new book, “Our Many Adventures to Frog Island”: a touching story starring Sparkles, Polli, Flare, and Rana, a group of friends who are dedicated to finding Frog Island and go on ten amazing adventures along the way, meeting a dragon, a pirate, a princess, and so many other helpful people.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beth Berger-Caldwell’s engaging tale shows all the fun and laughs they have along the way, as they go through dangers and fun, meeting a bunch of new friends along the way, so to all readers, bring some snacks and a lot of imagination because it is a wild ride.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Our Many Adventures to Frog Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
