Lori Thomas’s New Book, "Love Notes from Your Dog," is a Delightful and Adorable Collection of Love Notes Written from Paw to Pad
Recent release “Love Notes from Your Dog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lori Thomas is a colorful and fun gift book for dog lover’s with loves notes written from the perspective of an adoring dog.
New York, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lori Thomas has completed her new book, “Love Notes from Your Dog”: a charming and vibrant story that looks at what would be said if a dog wrote love notes.
“In this book, Lori Thomas has compiled a precious collection of sentiments dogs would express to their owners if they could. Dogs have an amazing way of displaying a pure and unconditional love for us and this book conveys that love in words,” writes the author.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lori Thomas’s sweet tale asks the question, “What if your dog could write you love notes?” Thomas writes from the perspective of a dog writing quick notes to their owner. Each page gives a glimpse into the mind of the dog. She captures the love and adoration that she believes all dogs have for their owners.
The colorful pages are lined with tender sentiments written to dog owners. Some of the notes are, “It’s really my couch, but I love sharing it with you,” “I love making your day better,” and “I love our long walks together.” Each note sweeter and more heartfelt than the last. This book will delight children and dog lovers alike.
Readers who wish to experience this darling work can purchase “Love Notes from Your Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
