P. Alexander’s New Book, "Pauper," is a Fascinating Tale of a Mouse Who, with the Help of His Friends, Stands Firm Against an Evil Governor Trying to Destroy His Home
New York, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P. Alexander, a writer currently living in Washington state with his wife and daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Pauper”: a powerful story of how far courage and friendship can go in standing up for what is right in the face of adversity.
As a child, author P. Alexander would spend hours creating stories and worlds for his own enjoyment. But it wasn’t until he became a stay-at-home dad that he began to write with a sense of purpose. Inspired by the wonderful stories his children loved and a desire to bring beautiful and meaningful concepts to a level that they could comprehend, “Pauper” was born. The beautiful outdoors is a constant inspiration where he and his family love to spend much of their time.
P. Alexander writes, “When Pauper the mouse discovers that his cozy dining room town is being run by an evil governor bent on destroying the comfortable life he knows, Pauper and his beloved Miss Polly must find a way to take him down or face the perils of the Sinkhole. Joined by a diverse cast of characters, some lovable and some less so, Pauper learns that with a little bravery, a few friends, and his trusty pocket watch, anything is possible.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. Alexander’s book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow along on Pauper’s efforts to save his home, no matter the cost. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Pauper” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers from all backgrounds, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Pauper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories