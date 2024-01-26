Kathryn Chinn’s New Book, "Sitting in Chains," Explores How One Woman Overcame Childhood Abuse, Homelessness, and Psychosis in Order to Build a Life for Herself
Belgrade, MT, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathryn Chinn has completed her most recent book, “Sitting in Chains”: a gripping and powerful true story based on the author’s own survival that follows her as she endures years of abuse at the hands of her father and mental health issues and overcomes it all to gain a new lease on life and find her calling of assisting other survivors of abuse.
Chinn writes, “As the world takes a tough turn, Kat’s reality is neither here nor there when she becomes incarcerated. After attacking two officers of the law, Kat has no way out. The only thing she could do to help herself was to look within and search for the things that were missing. Kat’s journey is harsh and internally brutal. The things that happen while incarcerated become the toughest struggle that Kat must face herself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathryn Chinn’s book is a compelling novel that reveals how the author fought her way out of a psychosis that just about took her life and devoted her time to continuously trying to help other survivors see the light. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, “Sitting in Chains” is a powerful tool that will help victims of abuse everywhere to know that despite whatever life throws their way, they are never alone and that there is always a way out.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Sitting in Chains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
