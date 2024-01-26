Joanne Clark’s New Book, "The Best 35 Years of My Life," Explores How the Author’s Time Working with the Students of Willowbrook Changed Her Life Forever
Brooklyn, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joanne Clark, who earned her GED, has completed her most recent book, “The Best 35 Years of My Life”: a fascinating memoir that documents the author’s years spent working at Willowbrook State School and the incredible joy she felt in working with her disabled students.
Clark shares, “A report came out in 1972 on Willowbrook regarding how disabled children were being treated. I was intrigued and decided to apply for a job at Willowbrook to be of help wherever I was needed. I am so grateful that I was able to get a job there. It was exciting and rewarding. I worked in various departments and different agencies. I remained for thirty-five years, until my retirement. Over the decades, I saw great improvement within the agencies, and I even met some clients who came from Willowbrook.
“If anything comes from this book, I hope it will be one thing. I would love to learn that the little girl who was adopted from the Baby Complex in Building 28 was placed in a loving home with a nurturing family and that she was happy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joanne Clark’s book is a compelling story that will transport readers as they embark on a journey to witness the author’s time at Willowbrook, and the incredible people she met during her time that shaped her outlook on life. Thought-provoking and poignant, Clark shares her story with the hope of showing readers the incredible joy and fulfillment she received while working with disabled clients, and to inspire others to volunteer and help the disabled community however possible.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Best 35 Years of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Clark shares, “A report came out in 1972 on Willowbrook regarding how disabled children were being treated. I was intrigued and decided to apply for a job at Willowbrook to be of help wherever I was needed. I am so grateful that I was able to get a job there. It was exciting and rewarding. I worked in various departments and different agencies. I remained for thirty-five years, until my retirement. Over the decades, I saw great improvement within the agencies, and I even met some clients who came from Willowbrook.
“If anything comes from this book, I hope it will be one thing. I would love to learn that the little girl who was adopted from the Baby Complex in Building 28 was placed in a loving home with a nurturing family and that she was happy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joanne Clark’s book is a compelling story that will transport readers as they embark on a journey to witness the author’s time at Willowbrook, and the incredible people she met during her time that shaped her outlook on life. Thought-provoking and poignant, Clark shares her story with the hope of showing readers the incredible joy and fulfillment she received while working with disabled clients, and to inspire others to volunteer and help the disabled community however possible.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Best 35 Years of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories