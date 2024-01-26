Elizabeth Scarlata’s New Book "The House on Hawthorn Court" is a Poignant Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Life Changing Summer While Vacationing with Family in Cape Cod
Naples, FL, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Scarlata, who taught young children in New York City for more than thirty years, has completed her most recent book, “The House on Hawthorn Court”: a story of a young girl who spends a summer on Cape Cod learning valuable lessons about life that prepare her for the upcoming school year.
Scarlata writes, “A long and difficult school year was rapidly coming to an end. Katie, a fourth grader with ADHD, would soon be free from the burden of having to stay focused during instruction and being the object of gossip among the popular girls in class.
“When Katie and her family arrived on Cape Cod, Katie was shocked to see her father park his car in front of the house on Hawthorn Court, the same house that belongs to the old woman who terrified Katie and her friends, Carrie and Lila, two summers ago. Where was the old woman now? Why were they renting her house? Little did Katie realize that while living in the house on Hawthorn Court, she would gain a wealth of information about its inhabitants and their connection to New England’s whaling industry.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Scarlata’s book is an uplifting and compelling read that follows Katie as she comes to realize that many of life’s lessons are often learned outside the classroom, and that first impressions could often be misleading. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Scarlata weaves a character-driven tale that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The House on Hawthorn Court” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
