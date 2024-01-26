Dr. Marcia Livingston-Galloway’s New Book, "God Still Hears and Answers Prayers," is a Prayer Journal That Draws Upon Scripture to Bring Readers Closer to the Lord
Port Saint Lucie, FL, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Marcia Livingston-Galloway, an ordained minister and a member of the ministerial staff at Revelations Revealed Truth Evangelistic Center, with oversight over the Prayer and Intercessory Ministry, has completed her most recent book, “God Still Hears and Answers Prayers: Reigniting Faith & Passion for Praying”: a prayer journal designed to help readers grow their faith in the power of prayer as a means of communicating with God and growing his presence in one’s life.
Dr. Marcia Livingston-Galloway is an inspiring, knowledgeable, and exceptional faith-based educational leader, mentor, and consultant. She is highly respected and known for the unique, creative, engaging, and cutting-edge teaching strategies she employs when conducting a Bible study or any academic learning activity. Her passion is fueled by an unwavering belief that believers who regularly engage in sincere prayer and Bible study will experience an intimate transformative relationship with God that will empower them to integrate their faith in every aspect of their lives.
A lifelong learner, Dr. Livingston-Galloway immerses herself in the most relevant and up-to-date research and practices in the field of education, so she is able to adapt quickly to the ever-changing learning landscape. She is the founder of The Teacher Consultants and serves as an adjunct senior professor at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her exceptional communication skills, dedication to relationship building, and ability to effortlessly connect with individuals across cultures have made her a sought-after keynote speaker and presenter at numerous Christian and academic conferences, seminars, convocations, and panel discussions locally and internationally.
“Prayer is the most common activity among the members of all major religious groups,” writes Dr. Livingston-Galloway. “Unfortunately, to an increasing number, including Christians, this activity or discipline called prayer is now purely ritualistic and fruitless as they do not see any evidence of real results. Consequently, many have quit praying or refrained from participating in any type of prayer gathering. Even some Christians who once believed that prayer produces results have begun to have unsettling doubts about whether God still hears and answers prayers.
“Whether you are aware or not, prayer is the means for humans to commune and partner with God to advance His kingdom purpose and will in our lives and the affairs of the earth: ‘May your Kingdom come soon. May your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven’ (Matthew 6:10 NLT). This biblically-based prayer journal will ignite or reignite your faith and passion for prayer. God is alert and is actively watching over His word to fulfill it (Jeremiah 1:12). That is why each prayer is anchored in the scriptures. Although this journal is designed for personal use, I encourage you to use it for fellowship and small group prayers as well. Be prepared to pray and journal your evidence of answered prayers. You will be convinced that God still hears and answers prayers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Marcia Livingston-Galloway’s book is inspired by the author’s unwavering desire to help practicing Christians worldwide cultivate and embed the discipline of prayer and reading Scripture within their daily lives, no matter where they are on their journey with Christ. Thought-provoking and insightful, “God Still Hears and Answers Prayers” is the perfect tool to help bring one closer to God through prayer, ultimately providing a path to His Kingdom and everlasting salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-based work can purchase “God Still Hears and Answers Prayers: Reigniting Faith & Passion for Praying” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
