Anita Khan’s New Book, "Annie Believe," is an Adorable Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Learn to Overcome Her Fears and Pursue Her Dream of Becoming a Hairstylist
Ozone Park, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anita Khan, who has a passion for writing and helping others improve their lives, has completed her most recent book, “Annie Believe”: a charming story that follows a young girl who finds her passion for cutting and styling hair, but is held back by her belief that a hobby cannot be a career.
“This book is meant to inspire the lives of children in the best way possible,” writes Khan. “Never give upon yourselves, and keep doing what you do best. Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life. Hobbies can be your career. Never doubt who and what you are. If you put your mind to it, you can do it!”
Published by Fulton Books, Anita Khan’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to make a difference for her readers, especially children, and help them discover how important it is to never give up on one’s dreams. With colorful artwork to help bring Khan’s story to life, “Annie Believe” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them to see how a dream can become reality with enough hard work and dedication.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Annie Believe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
