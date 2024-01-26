B.W. Isely’s New Book, "Devices of Shame," is a Powerful Tale of Addiction and Recovery Set Against the Backdrop of the Black Hills Gold Rush of the 19th Century
Blanchardville, WI, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author B.W. Isely, who has worked in the medical field for several years and has had an interest in writing his entire life, has completed his most recent book, “Devices of Shame”: a gripping story follows one man whose trouble with addiction leads him on a downward spiral that risks the new life he’s built.
Author B. W. Isely has lived his entire life in Southwest Wisconsin, currently residing in his hometown with his wife, Alyssa, and several pets. In his free time, Isely enjoys reading and studying American history. With his love for the American West and its history, he frequently visits the Black Hills region of South Dakota, which inspired the setting of “Devices of Shame.”
Isely shares, “Oscar Reynolds rides into Cheyenne from Texas on a cattle drive. Only in town for a few days, he meets Mary and doesn’t want to leave her behind. Deciding to stay, he finds himself working for the Black Hills Stage and Express Company. The gold rush is on, and Oscar is tasked with protecting the people and gold flowing in and out of the Black Hills.
“With the gold in the roots of plants, all walks of life are flocking to the area to become rich or die trying. Oscar becomes the law in a land where everyone is trying to make their fortune through any means necessary. Bandits continuously rob stagecoaches, and the law attempts to protect the lives and valuables they transport. Before he knows it, Oscar is thrust into a battle of good versus evil.
“Newly married and beginning his life in the Black Hills, Oscar wants to be good in a land of sin. New mining towns are developing throughout the mountain range, and he and his new wife decide to move to the middle of it all. While all the new citizens bring shame to the land, Oscar is dealing with his own shame and a proclivity for drinking. The lines become blurred between right and wrong for him.
“After personal tragedies along the trail, he feels the weight of avenging the death of a friend and suffers the shame of being unsuccessful. As Oscar begins to slip into a downward spiral of addiction, the ones he loves are pushed away by his selfish behavior. Hopeless and defeated, Oscar finds himself on the wrong side of the law, making choices that threaten to cost him everything.”
Published by Fulton Books, B.W. Isely’s book is inspired by the author’s personal experience with alcohol addiction and recovery and reveals the destructive force that addiction can be as it destroys lives. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “Devices of Shame” is a compelling and spellbinding tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Devices of Shame” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
