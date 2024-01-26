Denise Adcock’s Newly Released “The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY” is a Powerful Memoir
“The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Denise Adcock is a potent reminder of our innate value and strengths as a story of challenge and triumph unfolds.
Concord, NC, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY”: a touching message of encouragement for anyone navigating the challenges of single parenthood. “The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY” is the creation of published author, Denise Adcock, a dedicated wife and mother who is a frequent guest speaker on BlogTalkRadio, providing leadership expertise, and facilitating live and recorded video podcasts for professionals needing continuing education credits. Denise is currently the CEO and owner of Healthy Business, leading and influencing individuals and audiences to discover their God-given potential through globally proven leadership practices and principles. She works as a strategic executive coach to both individuals and organizational groups.
Adcock shares, “Denise shares her inspirational and encouraging personal stories in her book titled The Untold Stories of a Single Mother. As you open the pages, she invites you to take a journey through the unique challenges, growth opportunities, and individual healing she experienced as a newly divorced single mother.
“Her personal struggles collide with exciting victories and life-changing spiritual lessons she discovered along the way. She openly and honestly shares her own fears, worries, and doubts while celebrating her successes in overcoming her encounters with low self-esteem and a victim mentality by ultimately aligning her worth and identity as a treasured daughter of God. She appreciates and understands the unique troubles and battles you will face as you start your journey into single parenthood. She is familiar with the pain, the loss, and the recovery necessary to reveal the light at the end of the tunnel. She exposes the uncomfortable truths about raising children as a single parent. She inspires her readers as she shares the God-orchestrated miracles appearing during times of great toil and hardship. Her passion to help others is ignited and revealed from her own deep and personal experiences with the realization and truth that God can use everything in our lives for our good and His eternal purposes.
“Denise offers simple, actionable principles and practices at the end of each chapter to help you transition and transform your personal journey through single parenting to become more than a conqueror. She also offers personalized prayers and online resources to help you feel empowered and ready to meet the challenges you face as a single parent. Her transparency and compassion for her faith brings hope to those who will simply embrace it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Adcock’s new book will captivate readers as they witness a true journey of discovery and healing.
Consumers can purchase “The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
