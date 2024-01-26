Denise Adcock’s Newly Released “The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY” is a Powerful Memoir

“The Untold Stories of a Single Mother: EMPOWERED, FOCUSED, AND LOVED UNCONDITIONALLY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Denise Adcock is a potent reminder of our innate value and strengths as a story of challenge and triumph unfolds.