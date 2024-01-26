Rose McDonald’s Newly Released “Still Standing: Book 2” is an Encouraging Message of Healing and Spiritual Reawakening
“Still Standing: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose McDonald is a thoughtful reflection on the everyday challenges that attempt to slow down our progress in connecting with God.
Zion, IL, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Still Standing: Book 2”: a potent reminder of the strength and comfort one can find in faith. “Still Standing: Book 2” is the creation of published author, Rose McDonald, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
McDonald shares, “After being labeled for the majority of my life, I was frightened by the things that would occur. It was fear that kept me in my cage. Being sexually abused, abandoned by my father, my childhood was taken away. I even hated to see myself in the mirror, and in my mind, I became a reflection of all the things that I didn’t want to see. I never imagined that I would have to endure so much pain, that God would allow my life to become so unpleasant, until I realized that it wasn’t about Rose McDonald. It was to be used for his glory.
“As you go through the pages of this book, as you go through everyday life challenges, you will hit some barricade that can only control you temporarily There will always be some ups and downs, good and the bad, for his glory. Only God can restore you. If you are tired of being stuck, this is the right book for you. If not, just remember that God didn’t and will not break his promise. Even through the pandemic, I still rely on him to carry me. After you have done all you can, just stand and remember that 'no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper” (Isaiah 54:17). That is why I am still standing.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose McDonald’s new book shares a personal journey of faith in hope of aiding others in their spiritual walk through the peaks and valleys of life.
Consumers can purchase “Still Standing: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Still Standing: Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McDonald shares, “After being labeled for the majority of my life, I was frightened by the things that would occur. It was fear that kept me in my cage. Being sexually abused, abandoned by my father, my childhood was taken away. I even hated to see myself in the mirror, and in my mind, I became a reflection of all the things that I didn’t want to see. I never imagined that I would have to endure so much pain, that God would allow my life to become so unpleasant, until I realized that it wasn’t about Rose McDonald. It was to be used for his glory.
“As you go through the pages of this book, as you go through everyday life challenges, you will hit some barricade that can only control you temporarily There will always be some ups and downs, good and the bad, for his glory. Only God can restore you. If you are tired of being stuck, this is the right book for you. If not, just remember that God didn’t and will not break his promise. Even through the pandemic, I still rely on him to carry me. After you have done all you can, just stand and remember that 'no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper” (Isaiah 54:17). That is why I am still standing.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose McDonald’s new book shares a personal journey of faith in hope of aiding others in their spiritual walk through the peaks and valleys of life.
Consumers can purchase “Still Standing: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Still Standing: Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories