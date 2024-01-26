Carol Movrich Gedde’s Newly Released "Little Lambs Discover the Psalms" is an Encouraging Resource for Upcoming Believers
“Little Lambs Discover the Psalms” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Movrich Gedde is a helpful teaching tool that enables young readers in their understanding and pursuit of connection with God’s word.
Mukwonago, WI, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Lambs Discover the Psalms”: a lyrical reading experience that promotes spiritual growth. “Little Lambs Discover the Psalms” is the creation of published author, Carol Movrich Gedde, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked with children for many years, teaching preschool, 2nd grade, and 3rd-6th grade in small Christian schools. She also worked in special education classes in a public school. She taught Sunday School for over 30 years.
Gedde shares, “Sometimes, Bible verses or biblical teachings are a little difficult to understand for adults, much less for children. Jesus often taught in parables to help illustrate concepts and verses in the Bible.
“In 2001, Carol Gedde started writing children’s stories that help to illustrate the meaning of a single Bible verse. Little Lambs Discover the Psalms is the third collection of stories she wrote. All the stories are about little lambs and the Good Shepherd who cares for them. Each story helps to teach the meaning of a Bible verse found in the book of Psalms. The Bible verse is written on the cover and also repeated in the story (in italics) to drive the point home. All of the stories teach a valuable biblical lesson. The children will come to know and love the main characters (little lambs). They will laugh at their antics and see themselves in some of the lamb’s mistakes. They will learn, along with the lambs, the importance of seeking and trusting in the Savior and following His rules and guidance. They will also learn of a Shepherd who is a loving, approachable, and forgiving presence in their lives.
“The author has many more stories to publish. Eight stories in Little Lambs Lessons from Luke, eight in Little Lambs Ponder the Proverbs, and four more in Little Lambs Discover the Psalms, plus a single story, Little Lambs’ Christmas. The author’s hopes and dreams are to have all of these published, so they could be a blessing and a light to thousands of children and their families.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Movrich Gedde’s new book features charming illustrations crafted by Laura Movrich Ellis.
Consumers can purchase “Little Lambs Discover the Psalms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Lambs Discover the Psalms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
