Lawrence C. Gibbs’s Newly Released "The Last Christmas Tree" is a Charming Christmas Tale with a Vital Lesson for All
“The Last Christmas Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawrence C. Gibbs is a touching story of humanity and compassion as a chance meeting at a local Christmas tree lot brings together an unexpected friendship.
Gering, NE, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Last Christmas Tree”: a powerful message of a key component of the Christian walk. “The Last Christmas Tree” is the creation of published author, Lawrence C. Gibbs, a Marine veteran who holds a BA degree in political science and later a BA in business administration. He was married to his late wife Juanita for almost fifty-three years.
Gibbs shares, “The Last Christmas Tree is a story of putting Jesus’s 'golden rule' as presented in Matthew 7:12, 'Therefore all things what so ever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them,' into a real-life situation. Matthew, the owner of the Christmas tree lot, connects with a family in need and puts the rule into practice. He sees the needs of John and his family of four, having lost his wife recently, and he decides he can help them as he would like to be helped if the situation were reversed. In part told from the point of view of the last Christmas tree on the lot, the story progresses through the help given by Matthew with his generosity and the joy and assistance it brings to John and his family despite their recent loss. The story is intended to inspire us to treat others as we want to be treated and to help those in need when we can. Although the situation John and his family are in is sad and painful, Matthew’s acts of Christian love hopefully alleviate some of the pain of mourning that the family is feeling and inspire them to go on in Christ’s love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence C. Gibbs’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Marsha Satur.
Consumers can purchase “The Last Christmas Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Last Christmas Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
