Billy Smith’s Newly Released “From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven” is an Impactful Memoir That Holds an Encouraging Message of Hope
“From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Billy Smith is a thoughtful reflection on life, family, and faith as the author shares a deeply personal look into key life experiences.
Midland, GA, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven”: a potent reminder of the power of faith and the fulfillment one can find in connection to God. “From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven” is the creation of published author Billy Smith, a successful businessman, retired law enforcement officer, and former pro wrestler. From humble beginnings in Little Rock, Arkansas, to flourishing years later in the Chattahoochee Valley Region, Smith led a life focused on walking by faith in God. Through sharing personal challenges and detailing God’s triumphant assistance throughout his life, his stories will inspire and motivate. He currently resides in Georgia, where he spends his time growing his business, deep-sea fishing, and strumming on his guitar.
Smith shares, “Have you allowed your beginnings in life to dictate your future? Have you come to places where you don’t believe you can ever forgive? From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven, Billy J. Smith II helps you position yourself to receive the victory that God has always intended for you. As you enter his story detailing a difficult upbringing that cultivated a hardness of heart, you will simultaneously discover the richness of God’s forgiveness and how you, too, can release those who hurt you and walk in the plans of God for your life. Smith takes you even deeper into the challenges of multiple careers and the lessons he learned along the way through failures, yet how God ultimately caused him to prevail and succeed. Regardless of what Satan intended to do to harm you, Smith encourages you to always think of victory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Smith’s new book shares an intimate story of personal and spiritual growth that will resonate with many who have faced poverty, abuse, and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Rags of Hell to the Riches of Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
