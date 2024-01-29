Wojciech Maria Zalewski’s Newly Released “Awe as the Foundation of Religion: Reflections on the Universe and Life” is a Thought-Provoking Look Into the Basis of Faith
“Awe as the Foundation of Religion: Reflections on the Universe and Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wojciech Maria Zalewski is an engaging discussion that will challenge readers to a new perception of the universality of religion.
San Carlos, CA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Awe as the Foundation of Religion: Reflections on the Universe and Life”: a fascinating opportunity for viewing the complexity of religion in a new light. “Awe as the Foundation of Religion: Reflections on the Universe and Life” is the creation of published author, Wojciech Maria Zalewski, who was born in 1937 in Gdynia, Poland, and studied at the Catholic University in Lublin, Poland (master in theology); the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, Italy (license in biblical studies); the Pontifical Gregorian University, in Rome, Italy (doctor in theology); and San Jose State University in San Jose, California (master in library sciences). He was employed at the Stanford University Libraries in Stanford, California as a Curator for Slavic and East European Collections (1971–2000) and a Bibliographer for Religious Studies (2000–2014). Since 2014, he has been an emeritus. He published internationally in the area of book studies. In the realm of religious studies, Wojciech published The Crucible of Religion, Culture, Civilization, and Affirmation of Life (Eugene, Oregon: Wipf & Stock, 2012). Wojciech also traveled in both Eastern and Western Europe and in sub-Saharan Africa as well as visited Egypt, Israel, and Borneo. His special interest is the universal phenomenon of religion as such.
Zalewski shares, “In this book, the author searches for the essence of religion. Despite its existence from the beginning of humanity and being a universal phenomenon, religion is not defined uniformly. Humanity has always searched for a theory of everything, on one hand, through humanistic means, one of them being religion, on the other hand, through scientific explorations. In both realms, awe is the force that prompts these investigations.
“The author proposes the understanding of religion as based on two premises. First, awe is a natural, positive, permanent, intimate, life-supporting emotion founded in the human experience of the unity of the universe and life, whether realized or not. Second, religion is an expression of that unity through awe. Once it is conceptualized, it metastasizes through culture and civilizations into a variety of religious traditions, all with a common denominator: awe. Through experiencing awe, everyone is a religious person unified with the mysterious unity of the universe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wojciech Maria Zalewski’s new book shares an insightful message through a scholarly but relatable format.
Consumers can purchase “Awe as the Foundation of Religion: Reflections on the Universe and Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Awe as the Foundation of Religion: Reflections on the Universe and Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
