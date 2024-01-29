LK Duclos’s Newly Released “Grandma Catches A Whale” is an Enjoyable Tale of an Eventful Fishing Trip
“Grandma Catches A Whale” from Christian Faith Publishing author LK Duclos is a fun journey down the river as an unexpected friendship sparks from a chance encounter at the local dock.
Hondo, TX, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandma Catches A Whale”: a delightful tale of adventure and imagination. “Grandma Catches A Whale” is the creation of published author, LK Duclos, who lives in South Texas with her husband, youngest daughter, three dogs, and three cats. She is currently working on a master’s degree in English.
Duclos shares, “Grandma wakes to a lovely day, does her chores, eats breakfast, and goes fishing for her dinner. Little does she know that she is about to embark on a great adventure briefly out to sea. She will meet a whale, a pod of dolphins, and a grumpy turtle. She will recall some very fond memories from her childhood and ultimately return home after making a new friend.
“Grandma Catches a Whale is filled with character-building examples for children and adults alike. It also reflects the importance of memories and how they help shape us. It supports creativity, curiosity, trust, and friendship. It does this and more while being wrapped in a fun 'fish tale' of enormous size.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LK Duclos’s new book will delight young minds as they race to see what awaits Grandma and the whale.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma Catches A Whale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma Catches A Whale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
